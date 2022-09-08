Jordan Chanery who has been jailed for four years after admitting three farm arsons - Credit: Norfolk Police

A court has heard how a farmer would "take to his grave" the horrific sounds of more than 100 pigs being burnt to death in an arson attack on his farm.

A total of 120 pigs died after the blaze was deliberately started at Deal House Farm, Bressingham, near Diss, where thousands of bails of straw in a storage barn were destroyed, as well as farm machinery.

Norwich Crown Court heard the devastation was caused after Jordan Chenery, 23, lit a fire at the farm on September 26, 2019.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said it was the first of three arsons by Chenery within about three miles of each other in the space of just a few days in the autumn of 2019.

The other blazes happened at Pear Tree Farm, on September 27, and Boyland Hall, on October 3.

Mrs Tucker said the pigs were burnt to death in the fire or had to be destroyed subsequently because of their injuries.

In total, the blaze caused £416,938 worth of damage.

She said the farmer who lost pigs in the blaze had said the "worst thing was the sound of the pigs being burnt to death" adding that the "horrific" sound of the shrieking "I will take to my grave".

The court heard a witness had reported to police seeing Chenery's VW Polo car in the area as it had looked "odd".

Mrs Tucker said the vehicle later followed fire engines heading to the scene, so Chenery, who was 20 at the time of the offences, "could view the scene of his work after the event".

She said the fire at Pear Tree Farm caused £76,000 worth of damage, while the Boyland Hall one led to a further £75,000 of damage.

The court heard statements from victims who had suffered stress and sleepless nights as a result of Chenery's actions.

Chenery, formerly of Roydon, near Diss and latterly of Basildon, appeared at court on Thursday (September 8) having previously admitted three counts of arson after he had initially denied the offences.

Jailing Chenery for four years, Recorder Guy Ayers said: "People have to understand that setting fire to straw barns is not some sort of childish prank for people's amusement.

"It causes enormous pain to others and has to be punished severely."

He said Chenery's intention was "to do serious damage" and he was "reckless as to the livestock which was close by".

Recorder Ayers added: "I hope you've come to understand what pain the offences have done to other people, particularly the farmer who had to not only watch his property burning but heard the reaction of the pigs which were being burnt alive or damaged."

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, said Chenery was a "troubled young man" who had been "utterly reckless and thoughtless" but had not intended to endanger anyone.

He said to this day he struggles to put forward a motive for his actions and had it in his head to "set straw fires" as part of events which he insists was the defendant "crying out for help".

Mr Goodman said Chenery was "not a young man who was fixated as a fire starter".

He said Chenery was "extremely apologetic for his reckless and extremely stupid actions which he still cannot explain."

He said he was "mortified" to learn he had caused the death of more than 100 pigs.

Mr Goodman added the consequences of his actions were "grave" but insisted he had not intended them.