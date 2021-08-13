Published: 4:24 PM August 13, 2021

Adrian Lake, 60, who has been sentenced to a discretionary life sentence after admitting attempting to murder his neighbour who he hit with a bird bath. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man tried to kill a neighbour by smashing him over the head with a concrete bird bath, a court has heard.

Adrian Lake, 60, repeatedly struck his neighbour over the head with the bird bath following an argument.

King's Lynn Crown Court has heard how Lake, of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, was seen cutting wires leading to a hot tub belonging to a neighbour.

Sally Hobson, prosecuting, said the 58-year-old victim had gone round to see Lake and said he was going to call police, before he was attacked.

She said: "He picked up a bird bath and swung it towards him. It broke as he made contact and he (the victim) fell to the floor.”

Ms Hobson said Lake “continued to hit him with the broken part of the bowl”.

The victim, now 59, was able to escape and got back to his partner who “saw him walking round covered in blood”.

He suffered cuts to his head, including one which went “down to the skull."

Adrian Lake has admitted attempting to murder his neighbour in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant © 2008

In an impact statement read out in court the victim described it as a “life-changing event”.

He worked as a taxi driver but said his life had “become a void” with all of the things he once took for granted now “has been taken away from us”.

He did not know how he could go out or on holiday leaving his daughter with Lake living “just metres away”.

The victim said he had considered leaving a house he loved and neighbours and a street he knew because of Lake but asked “how I’d this fair?”.

He now found himself “in tears” and “gets overwhelmed at even the most simple things” due to what happened.

The victim said the look of rage on Lake’s face was “the last thing on my mind when I go to bed and the first thing on my mind when I wake”.

Ms Hobson said there had been a "premeditation to murder" with the cutting of the wires causing an "inflammatory reaction" which had been designed to get the victim to come round so he could attack him.

She said Lake posed a significant risk to other members of the public and has repeatedly threatened to "finish the job".

Lake appeared at court on Friday (August 13) having previously admitted attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage following the incident at about 9.30am on September 20 last year.

The court heard Lake, a registered nurse who retired in 2019, had a troubled upbringing and was "prone to holding grudges and harbour violent thoughts against those who you perceived had done you wrong".

He was held back on acting on them by his wife but after she died in 2019 Lake said his "control had gone".

Handing down a discretionary life sentence - with a minimum sentence of nine years and 39 days Judge Anthony Bate said Lake was a "dangerous offender" who stated it was a "planned and premeditated attempt to take the life of your neighbour" who he had developed a grievance with.

Judge Anthony Bate. - Credit: Archant

He said the attack has had an "enduring psychological impact on the victim" who Lake has repeatedly stated he planned to kill that day and, if released "still intend to do so".

Judge Bate added these declarations were "all the more chilling because of the calm and measured way they have been delivered".

The court heard Lake was initially arrested on suspicion of causing GBH.

He told officers there was pieces of the broken bird bath in the bin.

He told police he had cut wires to his neighbour’s hot tub and lights and that the neighbour then appeared and was “quite angry."

Lake told him to leave before picking up the bird bath and hit him with it causing it to shatter.

He told police it had been his intention to “kill his neighbour”.

Representing himself in court, Lake said he did not really want to say anything. He said: "I think I've said everything".