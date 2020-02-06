Man jailed for nine counts of sexual assault against teenage girl

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for nine counts of sexual assault.

Paul John Britton, 56, of Walden Close in Foulden near Swaffham, was charged with nine counts of sexual assault in 2007-2010 against a teenage girl which took place in Wirral and North Wales.

Britton was sentenced to nine years in prison today (Thursday February, 6) at Liverpool Crown Court after being convicted and was ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The offences were reported to police in January 2018, following which an investigation was launched.

Speaking after the case, detective constable Kevin Thomas said: "We are pleased that Britton has been robustly sentenced, following this detailed investigation. The victim in this case has shown immense courage in coming forward, and we hope that this case encourages other victims of sexual offences to speak to police or via dedicated partner agencies.

"We treat all allegations of sexual offences sensitively and with compassion, and our specially trained officers will ensure that victims are listened to, safeguarded and supported every step of what can be a difficult and lengthy process.

"Time is not a barrier to justice, so if anybody else is suffering in silence I want you to know that there is help and support available, both from Merseyside Police, and from reliable and trusted support groups who will stand with you from the initial report and for as long as you need."

Anyone with information or wants to report sexual offence allegation is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support for victims of sexual assault in Norfolk is also available through The Harbour Centre on 01603 276381.