Norfolk man, 74, jailed over sex abuse against young girl

A man once convicted of an indecent assault against a nine-year-old girl is behind bars after sexually assaulting another young girl more than 50 years later.

Malcolm Cook, 74, has been assessed as posing a risk of serious harm to girls and young women.

Norwich Crown Court heard the conclusion was reached after he admitted seven sexual assaults against a young girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in 2019.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the assaults happened at various locations across Norfolk.

He described the series of offences as “prolonged and sustained”.

Mr Morgans said Cook, of Garden Close, Watton, had told the girl “not to speak out” about the abuse she had suffered.

The court heard the offences happened more than 50 years after Cook’s previous conviction for an indecent assault on a nine-year-old girl.

Cook appeared at court on Wednesday (November 3) to be sentenced for the current offences after previously admitting a total of seven sexual assaults against the girl.

Sentencing Cook to an aggregate nine-year sentence, made up of eight years custody and one year on licence, Judge Katharine Moore said it had been a “course of abuse” which had caused harm to the victim.

Judge Moore says it was “an extremely serious spell of offending” adding that the victim, who had been suffered repeated abuse was "particularly vulnerable".

Cook has been assessed as being a “danger to young girls” and was described by Judge Moore as a man who “does pose a risk or a danger if he does come across a young girl or vulnerable young woman”.

He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) indefinitely and must also sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said credit should be given for the offences admitted by Cook who was a 74-year-old man fast approaching 75.

He said this was the first time in custody for Cook at a time when prison, due to the coronavirus pandemic, was more difficult than before.

Mr Oliver added that Cook's wife has not had the best of health over the years and would feel his absence more keenly.