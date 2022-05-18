Aaron Burton has been jailed after he admitted raping a teenage girl - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who raped a teenage girl at a YMCA claimed he had been "dreaming" about his former girlfriend when the attack happened.

Aaron Burton, 24, had been staying at the hostel in Great Yarmouth and was watching a film on his mobile phone there with the girl, who was 14 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the victim fell asleep but awoke to find that she was being sexually assaulted.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said she told Burton to "get off" but the defendant continued to assault her before pulling down her trousers and raping her.

Mrs Tucker said the victim was telling Burton, who she had described as being "out of it", to stop.

The attack occurred on February 11, 2020. Police were contacted and the victim, who did not provide a victim impact statement, said she was "angry and sad" that the offences had happened.

Mrs Tucker said Burton told police he did not know what had happened and had "woke up dreaming of my ex".

Burton, of Apsley Road, Yarmouth, appeared at court on Wednesday (May 18) for sentence having previously admitted rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Judge Maureen Bacon said these were "serious offences" by Burton who had "taken advantage" of a young girl and "fully understood the seriousness of your position".

Jailing him for a total of six and a half years Judge Bacon added the defendant had taken responsibility for what he had done.

Edward Renvoize, mitigating, said the defendant had "never before" shown any kind of inclination towards any type of sexual offending towards anyone else.

He said one of the strange features of this case was that it was "very rare that, out of the blue" people commit this kind of offence.

Mr Renvoize added the defendant was "genuinely regretful and remorseful" about what happened.

Burton was ordered to sign on the sex offenders register for life.