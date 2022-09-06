‘Thuggish’ abuser jailed for assaulting his ex-partner

Adrian Duke has been jailed for 16 months after admitted assault by beating and two counts of witness intimidation - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who tried to avoid justice for his “thuggish” abuse of his ex-partner has been jailed.

Adrian Duke, 34, assaulted the victim multiple times and tried to get her to drop her complaint against him.

It followed the breakdown of their relationship when Duke began getting jealous if the victim saw friends.

Police were called to the victim’s home in Cambridgeshire, in September 2021 after Duke, of Angel Road, Norwich, had assaulted her.

She told officers he had also previously turned up when she was at a friend’s house, pushed her to the ground, dragged her along the floor and kicked her in the stomach before spitting in her face.

The following month, the victim called 999 after he verbally abused her before pushing her, pulling her hair and grabbing her arm.

In another assault in November, she allowed Duke back to her house to collect some property, despite him being subject to bail conditions not to contact her or enter her home.

He asked her to drop the charges and when told “no”, Duke pushed her into a table and she fell to the floor.

Just over a week later, Duke again turned up at the victim’s home asking to collect more property. An argument ensued and he told her to drop the charges again, when she refused, he grabbed her by the arm and pushed her into a door handle.

Duke was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court having admitted two counts of assault by beating and two counts of witness intimidation.

He was given a 10-year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

DC Phillipa Mallett said: “Duke behaved in a thuggish way towards his ex-partner and he should be thoroughly ashamed of how he treated her.

“He showed little regard for the criminal justice system by trying to intimidate her into dropping the charges against him so I am pleased he is now behind bars.”

