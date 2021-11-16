Norfolk man, 76, jailed for 'appalling' sexual abuse of girl

Gordon Hudson has been jailed after admitting 'appalling' sexual abuse of a girl. - Credit: Archant

A young girl was made to watch videos of her being sexually assaulted by a 76-year-old man as part of "appalling" abuse which had a devastating impact on her, a court heard.

Gordon Hudson, 76, committed a series of sexual offences against the victim, who was a young girl at the time, between 2006 and 2012.

Norwich Crown Court heard Hudson, of Crompton Road, Aylsham, made the victim watch videos of her being sexually assaulted by him as part of the abuse she suffered.

Hudson appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday (November 16) having previously admitted one count of raping a child under 13 and one count of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13.

He also admitted five counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said the victim in the case had suffered a deterioration in her mental health as a result of the offending and has self- harmed as well.

Sentencing Hudson to a 17-year sentence, made up of 16 years in custody and one year on licence, Judge Andrew Shaw said "sexual abuse of this gravity" was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be justified.

Judge Shaw said his "appalling conduct" has had a "lasting and devastating" impact on the victim.

He said the victim impact statement made for "harrowing and sorrowful reading" adding that she had suffered severe psychological harm as a result of the abuse.

Ruby Selva, mitigating, said the defendant's guilty pleas meant the victim did not have to give evidence in court in a trial and that he should be given credit for that.

She said he is at low risk of reoffending and told the court the defendant was not dangerous.

The barrister said the defendant, who has a range of health issues, along with Alzheimer's Disease, "understands he will die in prison".

Husdon will have to sign on the sex offenders register indefinitely.