Marcus Baldwin who has been jailed for 30 months. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who called at random addresses while drunk threatened to shoot a woman at one property and attacked a grandmother and her granddaughter at another.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Marcus Baldwin, 22, called at the homes in Ashill, near Watton.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said that a woman answered at the first property and that Baldwin demanded to be given the keys to her car, before becoming more angry and attempting to open the door.

He said Baldwin warned the woman he had a gun and said that if she did not hand over the keys "I will shoot you".

The victim's husband and a friend then helped to close the door, although the friend was struck before they succeeded in shutting Baldwin out.

Shortly afterwards he called at another door in Watton Road.

A grandmother, 77, and her granddaughter came out and saw Baldwin, who shouted before he hit one of the victims "on the top of her forehead" and the other to the side of her face.

The grandson of the woman, who had suffered four previous heart attacks, came out and restrained Baldwin, despite being punched and spat at by him.

Mr Bleaney said: "He held him until the police arrived".

Baldwin then urinated in the police van when he was taken to the police investigation centre after the incident on November 30, 2019.

Before Baldwin, of Newtown, Thetford, was sentenced the court heard impact statements from victims of the events, including the grandson of one of the victims.

He said the incident left him "terrified" and "scared to think what might have happened", adding his grandmother has been left afraid as a result.

The granddaughter described it as "the worst day of my life" and said it has left her scared.

The woman who was told by Baldwin he had a gun said she no longer feels safe in her own home.

Sentencing Baldwin to a total of 30 months in prison Judge Maureen Bacon said the defendant "caused immense fear to those whose doorbells you rang".

Jonathan Goodwin, mitigating, said he was a young man with a "number of difficulties".

Mr Goodman said at the time of the offences he was "binge drinking" and was "seriously in drink" had consumed spirits.

He added that these were short-lived and not prolonged incidents in which he knocked on random doors while in drink.