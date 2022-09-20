Man sent video of dead body in acid bath
- Credit: Archant
A man has appeared in court after he copied ex-partners into a video of a man putting a dead body into a bath and pouring acid over it.
Stuart Moran, 49, appeared at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced, having pleaded guilty to a malicious communications offence between November 1 2021 and January 2 2022.
The court has heard the charge relate to a video posted on Facebook on New Year's Eve last year showing a dead body being placed into a bath and acid being poured over it by a man.
Moran tagged three ex-partners into the video and posted a message insinuating they had this fate to come.
He appeared at court on Tuesday (September 20) for sentence for those matters and after being found guilty in July of another offence of doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice on January 11 this year.
But Chris Youell, prosecuting, said one of the victims has since received an item in the post which has "triggered a further investigation".
Moran, formerly of South Quay, Great Yarmouth, is said to be a suspect in the case, meaning the sentence has had to be delayed until September 27.
Judge Katharine Moore warned Moran, of South Quay, Great Yarmouth, "these are serious matters".