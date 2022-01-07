Noel Bassam, 35, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with causing death by careless driving. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with the death of a Harley-Davidson motorcyclist who died in a crash on a Norfolk road.

Noel Bassam, 35, is facing a charge of causing death by careless driving after Peter Charlebois, 66, a professional musician from Canada, was killed when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham.

New Buckenham Road, near Banham. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to the accident, near to the junction with Overcross, at about 1.30pm on Saturday, June 20 but Mr Charlebois was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bassam, 35, of Orchard Way, Banham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 7).

He has learning difficulties and appeared in the dock with his brother who acted as an intermediary for the defendant during the short hearing.

The case was adjourned until January 14 when the matter will be heard in front of a district judge.

Bassam was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.

Members of Mr Charlebois' family were in court.

Mr Charlebois was born in Montreal but later went to live in Roydon Fen, Roydon, near Diss.

He was a professional musician and has a son called Jesse.

An inquest opened into his death in August 2020 heard Mr Charlebois' cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.