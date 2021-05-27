Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning

Published: 5:36 PM May 27, 2021 Updated: 5:56 PM May 27, 2021

A man who assaulted a neighbour with a bird bath has been urged to get legal representation after being warned he faces a discretionary life sentence.

Adrian Lake, 60, has admitted wounding a neighbour, who was said to have been repeatedly struck with a bird bath following an argument.

Lake of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, has previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on September 20 last year.

He also admitted criminal damage on the same date.

Lake was due to be sentenced on Thursday, May 27 but the case had to be adjourned as the court "ran out of time" to deal with the matter.

The defendant, who is unrepresented, appeared over videolink from Norwich Prison for the hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate said it was his duty to warn the defendant that one of the powers of the court was to impose a discretionary life sentence.

Lake was urged to consider seeking legal representation before the new sentencing date of June 18.