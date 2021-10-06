Norfolk man appears in court charged with murder of wife
- Credit: Facebook
The case of a man accused of the murder of his wife in a Norfolk village has been adjourned.
Police were called to Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised.
Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but 37-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska was pronounced dead a short time later.
A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a severe head injury.
Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and charged with murder.
The 39-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on for a plea and trial preparation hearing Wednesday (October 6), when he spoke through a Polish interpreter.
The court heard Winiarski, who was dressed in a grey T-shirt and had a dark beard, had not yet seen a psychiatrist due to a medical condition which needed to be sorted out first.
The hearing was adjourned until December 6 by Judge Anthony Bate who said a trial was due to take place on January 31 next year.
Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker for the defence.
Ms Lechanska, a mother of two, worked at Center Parcs in Thetford for the past three years and has been described as a "popular" member of staff who will be "sorely missed".