Norfolk man appears in court charged with murder of wife

Published: 1:38 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM October 6, 2021

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. - Credit: Facebook

The case of a man accused of the murder of his wife in a Norfolk village has been adjourned.

Police were called to Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised.

Rafal Winiarski, 39, of Lake Close, Shipdham, was arrested and charged with murdering Malgorzata Lechanska. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but 37-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a severe head injury.

Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and charged with murder.

The 39-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on for a plea and trial preparation hearing Wednesday (October 6), when he spoke through a Polish interpreter.

The court heard Winiarski, who was dressed in a grey T-shirt and had a dark beard, had not yet seen a psychiatrist due to a medical condition which needed to be sorted out first.

The hearing was adjourned until December 6 by Judge Anthony Bate who said a trial was due to take place on January 31 next year.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker for the defence.

Ms Lechanska, a mother of two, worked at Center Parcs in Thetford for the past three years and has been described as a "popular" member of staff who will be "sorely missed".

Flowers left close to the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was discovered by police on Sunday (August 1). - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk



