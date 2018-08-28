Search

Advanced search

Norfolk man who worked on African oil refinery took his life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 28 November 2018

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norfolk man who had been working at an oil refinery in Africa took his life while there, an inquest heard.

Ian Watker, 48, of Bells Marina in Brundall, died on August 12 this year outside Port-Gentil in Gabon.

The inquest heard a statement from Tristan Helias, a manager at Assala Energy, which said Mr Watker, a supervisor, had arrived there on August 5, having already spent two stints there previously.

He sent a letter of resignation, stating he would stop working on December 5 because he wanted to return to England to spend time with his family.

A statement from Mr Watker’s daughter Senna was also read to the inquest.

She said her father had been struggling with the loss of his son, who took his own life in April, and that her father blamed himself for the death.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake concluded that the cause of death was suicide.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Fancy a free visit to the museum?

Stories of Lynn, a museum in King's Lynn, will be free to enter for National Lottery players on Tuesday December 4.

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Five-year gamble pays off for JD Cooling – Norfolk’s Business of the Year

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast