David Harrison was jailed after acting as a custodian to drugs with a street value of £50k. - Credit: Archant

A man jailed after acting as a custodian to class A drugs with a street value of £50,000 has had a bid to claw back some of his ill-gotten gains adjourned.

David Harrison, of Burnett Avenue, King's Lynn was stopped in a silver Audi during a day of action by Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Moonshot West team in May last year.

Police found heroin worth £2,800 in the boot of the car but following a further search, at an address linked to Harrison, half a kilogram of heroin with a street value of £50,000 was found.

In August last year Harrison, then 54, was jailed for five years and seven months at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Harrison was due to appear at court last week for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

The hearing was adjourned until April 26 next year.



