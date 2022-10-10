Man guilty of £180k frauds treated by paramedics at court
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
An ambulance was called after a man who has admitted frauds totalling almost £180k was thought to have suffered a heart attack.
Trevor Lee, 56, was due to be sentenced having previously admitted fraud by abuse of position after he took £80,095.99 from the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society (NRURS) between January 2010 and 2019.
He also admitted a separate fraud during which £97,980 was taken by Lee between July 13 2017 and November 8, 2019 from Salire Ltd, a Norwich-based fish merchants.
Lee, of Elm Road, Garboldisham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 10) but the ambulance service was contacted by court staff after Lee became unwell while at court.
He was initially treated by security staff who called an ambulance.
The defendant was later checked over in the dock by paramedics after they attended later on Monday afternoon.
Lee's barrister, Jonathan Goodman, was also unwell and unable to attend the hearing meaning the sentencing had to be adjourned to next month.
Addressing Lee in the dock, Judge Katharine Moore said "to my concern, message reached me today you were telling court staff you were having a heart attack and the ambulance was required".
The case was adjourned to November 11 for both Lee and Mr Goodman to be able to recover and be able to attend.
Before the case was adjourned, Judge Moore told Lee she had been concerned about the defendant's "ability to attend on time" as well as his "welfare".
But Lee was granted bail until next month's sentencing hearing.
Monday's adjournment came just days after a previous sentencing hearing for Lee was put off after he once again said to be unwell.
On Friday (October 7) he was expected to be sentenced but the case was adjourned after Lee was unwell and taken to the West Suffolk Hospital.
He was said to have been suffering from chest pains.
Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution at Monday's hearing.
Membership of the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society is open to everyone interested in officiating in Rugby Union and looks to support members on their refereeing career.