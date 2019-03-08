Man accused of being the owner of a dog which worried livestock fails to appear in court

A man accused of being the owner of a dog which worried livestock following the death of more than 30 sheep has failed to appear in court.

Howie Miller, 36, was expected to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (April 11) to face a charge of being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

The charge states that on October 26 last year Miller, of Reepham Road, Alderford, was the owner of a dog which “worried livestock” on agricultural land at Attlebridge.

But Miller failed to attend court.

The case was adjourned until June 12.

No warrant was issued but the case could be dealt with in the defendant’s absence if he does not appear on the next occasion.