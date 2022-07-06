A warrant has been issued for arrest of Kane Bentley who failed to attend Norwich Crown Court for his sentence - Credit: Archant

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to attend court to be sentenced after he admitted affray.

Kaine Bentley, 24, pleaded guilty to affray, after he waved a knife about in an argument with others in Coronation Green, Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, on March 20 this year.

Bentley, of Mackenzie Close, Gorleston, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (July 6) but failed to attend.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Bentley had also failed to attend probation to have a pre-sentence report.

Recorder Douglas Herbert issued a warrant for the arrest of Bentley.