Graham Elverstone appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court where he was sentenced after admitting exposure - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has admitted exposing himself to a woman he approached on the street while she was vaping.

Graham Elverstone, 32, targeted his victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, after she was dropped off in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, on the morning of July 8, last year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard she was having a "quiet vape" before becoming aware of Elverstone "running behind her" and walking towards her.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said the victim hid behind a camper van but then saw Elverstone with his trousers round his knees and his genitals exposed.

The victim shouted at him and he ran off and was later arrested after police were contacted.

A statement read to the court said the victim was "very resilient" but described how she felt it was a "shocking" incident which has left her reliving the ordeal and finding it difficult to sleep.

She added: "How anyone can do this and think its acceptable is outrageous."

Elverstone, who gave his address as Hellesdon Hospital, Drayton High Road, Norwich, and who has previous convictions, including exposure and voyeurism, appeared at court on Wednesday (June 22) when he pleaded guilty to exposure.

Damien Moore, mitigating, said at the time of the offence the defendant was "seriously unwell" and suffering from schizophrenia.

He said the defendant was "vulnerable" and not being treated or managed for the illness at the time and in March this year was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Moore said Elverstone was not initially deemed fit to plead to the offence but following treatment and medication was now deemed fit and entered his guilty plea.

He said the defendant is at Hellesdon Hospital and remains there voluntarily to get the treatment "he so desperately needs".

He added that it had been a "shocking incident but fortunately it was over very, very quickly".

Elverstone was given a conditional discharge for two years by city magistrates due to his "poor mental health" at the time of the offence.

He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

The offence also put Elverstone in breach of a suspended sentence order for which he was fined £5.