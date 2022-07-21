News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man, 47, charged over death of 58-year-old after village fight

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:18 PM July 21, 2022
Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

A man is due in court after being charged over the death of Dale Jackson in Thorpe Market - Credit: Submitted

A man has been charged with manslaughter following a fight in a north Norfolk village.

Roland Wiles, 47, is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court later this year after being charged over the death a 58-year-old man, understood to be Dale Jackson.

It follows reports of a fight on Station Road, Thorpe Market, near to the Suffield Arms shortly before 6pm on September 17 last year.

Mr Jackson was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries.

He died in hospital a few days later, on September 23 last year.

Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road.

Tributes to Dale Jackson who died after a fight in Thorpe Market - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Home Office post mortem examination found the preliminary cause of death was severe head injuries.

Wiles, of Mill Street, Gimingham, is due to appear before city magistrates on September 16 having been charged over the death.


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

'It's causing carnage' - Homes gutted in large blaze near Swaffham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are battling a field fire at Brancaster Staithe.

Norfolk Live News

Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Pi

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon