A man is due in court after being charged over the death of Dale Jackson in Thorpe Market - Credit: Submitted

A man has been charged with manslaughter following a fight in a north Norfolk village.

Roland Wiles, 47, is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court later this year after being charged over the death a 58-year-old man, understood to be Dale Jackson.

It follows reports of a fight on Station Road, Thorpe Market, near to the Suffield Arms shortly before 6pm on September 17 last year.

Mr Jackson was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries.

He died in hospital a few days later, on September 23 last year.

Tributes to Dale Jackson who died after a fight in Thorpe Market - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Home Office post mortem examination found the preliminary cause of death was severe head injuries.

Wiles, of Mill Street, Gimingham, is due to appear before city magistrates on September 16 having been charged over the death.



