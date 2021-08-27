Man to face trial accused of causing unnecessary suffering to snake
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man is to stand trial accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a snake.
Ricky McWee, 27, has denied one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a Reticulated Python, a protected animal, at a flat in Cabbell Road, Cromer, between December 24 last year and February 6 this year.
McWee, of Princess Court, Holt, has also pleaded not guilty to a count of failing to ensure the welfare of a Burmese Python at Cromer between the same dates, in that he did not ensure adequate veterinary care for breathing problems was provided.
He has also denied a third charge of failing to ensure the welfare of two Burmese Pythons and two Reticulated Pythons at Cromer between the same dates in that the animals were not provided with a suitable environment that was hygienic and provided adequate heat.
The defendant, who is represented by Simon Nicholls, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday (August 27) for a case management hearing.
A trial has been fixed for November 25.
