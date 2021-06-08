News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man, 70, denies 16 sex offences dating back more than 35 years

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:51 PM June 8, 2021   
Luke Elfleet left a man with a broken jaw after stamping on him

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of a series of historic sexual offences.

Paul Moore, 70, has been charged with a total of 15 offences against one victim which are said to have occurred between August 1984 and August 1986.

Moore, of Oval Road, Costessey, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday June 8, when he denied all charges which include nine indecent assaults, and two counts of taking indecent images of children.

A trial was fixed for March 14 next year although the court is awaiting an update later this year on the health of Moore who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Housing

Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthor

Norfolk Live | Updated

Miles of traffic delays across Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Learning to drive can be a stressful time - even more so when your theory test is about to run out P

'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon