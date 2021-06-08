Man, 70, denies 16 sex offences dating back more than 35 years

Published: 1:51 PM June 8, 2021

A man has appeared in court accused of a series of historic sexual offences.

Paul Moore, 70, has been charged with a total of 15 offences against one victim which are said to have occurred between August 1984 and August 1986.

Moore, of Oval Road, Costessey, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday June 8, when he denied all charges which include nine indecent assaults, and two counts of taking indecent images of children.

A trial was fixed for March 14 next year although the court is awaiting an update later this year on the health of Moore who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.