News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man to stand trial accused of daughter's murder

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:07 PM April 1, 2022
Lauren Malt

Nigel Malt is to stand trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren (pictured). - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A man has denied the murder of his 19-year-old daughter who died after she was hit by a car.

Nigel Malt, 44, was charged with murder following the death of daughter Lauren Malt, who was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on January 23 this year.

Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (April 1) when he pleaded not guilty to murder.

A trial has been fixed by Judge Anthony Bate for June 27 this year.

A further hearing in the case will be held on May 25.

Ms Malt was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision on Leete Way, a cul de sac in the nearby village of West Winch.

Leete Way in West Winch where a murder investigation took place. Picture: Danielle Booden

Leete Way where the fatal crash happened. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Enquiries on the night led to officers arresting Nigel Malt at the hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys
  2. 2 Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm
  3. 3 Council invested £15,000 in Amazon-inspired company just before collapse
  1. 4 Did you spot our Queen's Lynn April Fool spoof?
  2. 5 The 20ft fish which could make a Norfolk comeback
  3. 6 A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather
  4. 7 Former Norwich City player and manager battling dementia
  5. 8 Lifeguard observation tower washed into sea by high tides
  6. 9 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in March
  7. 10 Drink driver sentenced over 100mph police chase in city

He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned by detectives before being charged with murder.

Officers had been called to the scene shortly before 7.30pm after reports of a disturbance and that a woman had been hit by a car.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Malt. On the EDP's Facebook page, Sheila Ruddell said: "My Beautiful Granddaughter is going to be missed."

Friend Sarah Jayne Duncan added: "She was a lovely girl."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
"An amazing man": Ian James Martin, known to his loved ones as James, has been described as having a "natural charisma"

Norfolk Coroner's Court

Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Southern Electric gas bill and a gas stove burner as the Government has unveiled a package of refo

Why you should take a meter reading before April 1

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon