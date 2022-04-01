Nigel Malt is to stand trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren (pictured). - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A man has denied the murder of his 19-year-old daughter who died after she was hit by a car.

Nigel Malt, 44, was charged with murder following the death of daughter Lauren Malt, who was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on January 23 this year.

Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (April 1) when he pleaded not guilty to murder.

A trial has been fixed by Judge Anthony Bate for June 27 this year.

A further hearing in the case will be held on May 25.

Ms Malt was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision on Leete Way, a cul de sac in the nearby village of West Winch.

Leete Way where the fatal crash happened. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Enquiries on the night led to officers arresting Nigel Malt at the hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned by detectives before being charged with murder.

Officers had been called to the scene shortly before 7.30pm after reports of a disturbance and that a woman had been hit by a car.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Malt. On the EDP's Facebook page, Sheila Ruddell said: "My Beautiful Granddaughter is going to be missed."

Friend Sarah Jayne Duncan added: "She was a lovely girl."