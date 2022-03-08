Thomas Bulmer is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of child sex offences. - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial later this year accused of sex offences.

Thomas Bulmer, 28, of Harleston Road, Langmere, near Diss, has been charged with two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Bulmer appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) when he pleaded not guilty to causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity between 2006 and 2008.

He also denied an offence against another complainant, namely causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity between 2017 and 2018.

In addition, Bulmer also pleaded not guilty to three counts of making indecent photos of children, including three category A moving images and six category B moving images, on September 21 2016.

A trial was fixed by Judge Alice Robinson for October 10 this year.

Bulmer was given unconditional bail until the trial.

Stephen Spence appeared for the prosecution and Michael Clare for the defendant.



