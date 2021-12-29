Norfolk man denies attack on partner days after Christmas
Published: 3:43 PM December 29, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A man will stand trial next year accused of assaulting his partner just after Christmas.
Mark Wilson, 34, of Easton Road, Watton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 29) having been charged with assault by beating on his partner at Thetford on December 27 this year.
Wilson, who appeared via videolink, denied that charge and another offence of racially aggravated harassment on the same date.
He also denied a separate offence of criminal damage on November 7 this year.
A trial was fixed for February 14 next year at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.
Wilson, who was represented by Michael Cole, was remanded in custody until the trial.
Most Read
- 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 2 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
- 3 Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down
- 4 41 free and cheap things to do in Norfolk
- 5 Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after house blaze
- 6 'I'll have a beer - but Juno is grounded!' says owner of dog in amazing rescue
- 7 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row
- 8 'Embarrassing' - City fans damning verdict on Palace defeat
- 9 Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted
- 10 The famous Norfolk family that helped save Norwich City Football Club