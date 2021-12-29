News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk man denies attack on partner days after Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:43 PM December 29, 2021
Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mark Wilson has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with an attack on his partner. - Credit: Archant

A man will stand trial next year accused of assaulting his partner just after Christmas.

Mark Wilson, 34, of Easton Road, Watton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 29) having been charged with assault by beating on his partner at Thetford on December 27 this year.

Wilson, who appeared via videolink, denied that charge and another offence of racially aggravated harassment on the same date.

He also denied a separate offence of criminal damage on November 7 this year.

A trial was fixed for February 14 next year at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

Wilson, who was represented by Michael Cole, was remanded in custody until the trial.


