Man denies assault that left woman unconscious

A man will stand trial accused of assaulting a woman leaving her unconscious.

Craig Oliver, 30, of The Heath in Filby, near Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (September 2) having been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Oliver pleaded guilty to that charge and another offence of criminal damage relating to property belonging to the same woman on February 22 this year.

A trial was fixed for December 5 at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

David Foulkes, representing Oliver, said they would be requesting the 999 call reporting and police body-worn video footage as part of the defence case.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said police officers who attended the alleged incident and a friend who was on the phone to the woman at the time of the alleged assault would be giving evidence.

Oliver was released on conditional bail not to contact the woman or attend addresses in Bowthorpe and Postwick.