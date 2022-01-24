Fire tore through a semi-detached property in Hall Farm Road, Gayton, in the early hours of Sunday, December 19 - Credit: Chris Bishop

A 42-year-old man is to go on trial later this year accused of arson with intent to endanger life following a serious blaze in a Norfolk village.

Anthony Collins was charged following a fire at a semi-detached property in Hall Farm Road, Gayton, just before 2am on Sunday, December 19 last year.

A woman in her 20s, who lived at the property, fled to a neighbouring house, while a man in his 30s, who was also in the property at the time of the fire, suffered spinal injuries trying to escape.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

Collins, of Birch Tree Close, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (January 24) when he denied arson with intent to endanger life and aggravated burglary.

A trial has been listed by Judge Katharine Moore for June 6.