Man denies possessing 48,000 indecent images of children

A man has appeared in court charged with making and possessing tens of thousands of indecent images of children.

Carl Tuttle, 55, faces four charges after police seized electronic devices in a raid of his home at Besthorpe, near Attleborough, on August 8 in 2020.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, he pleaded not guilty to making 276 category A, 141 category B and 47,640 category C indecent images of children.

He also denies possessing 18 extreme pornographic images of animals including horses and dogs.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case which was sent to Norwich Crown Court on March 4 due to the complexity and volume of images.

Defending, Michael Cole said the charges involved “considerable technicalities” over the proof of the possession and making of images.

“There are many complexities involved and I have a feeling in this particular case complex forensic evidence will be served,” he said.

Tuttle, who the court heard is already on the sex offenders register, was given unconditional bail to appear at court.