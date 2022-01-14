Noel Bassam, 35, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with causing death by careless driving. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man charged in connection with the death of a Harley-Davidson motorcyclist who died in a crash on a Norfolk could stand trial in the crown court.

Noel Bassam, 35, is facing a charge of causing death by careless driving after Peter Charlebois, 66, was killed when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham.

Emergency services were called to the accident, near to the junction with Overcross, at about 1.30pm on Saturday, June 20 but Mr Charlebois was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bassam, 35, of Orchard Way, Banham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 14) but entered no plea.

The case was sent to the crown court for trial with the next hearing on February 11.

Bassam, who has learning difficulties was accompanied in the dock by his brother who acted as an intermediary during the short hearing.

Mr Charlebois was born in Montreal but later went to live in Roydon Fen, Roydon, near Diss.

He was a professional musician and has a son called Jesse.



