Man could stand trial after motorcyclist death in B1113 crash
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man charged in connection with the death of a Harley-Davidson motorcyclist who died in a crash on a Norfolk could stand trial in the crown court.
Noel Bassam, 35, is facing a charge of causing death by careless driving after Peter Charlebois, 66, was killed when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham.
Emergency services were called to the accident, near to the junction with Overcross, at about 1.30pm on Saturday, June 20 but Mr Charlebois was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bassam, 35, of Orchard Way, Banham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 14) but entered no plea.
The case was sent to the crown court for trial with the next hearing on February 11.
Bassam, who has learning difficulties was accompanied in the dock by his brother who acted as an intermediary during the short hearing.
Mr Charlebois was born in Montreal but later went to live in Roydon Fen, Roydon, near Diss.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
- 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
- 4 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
- 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
- 6 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
- 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 8 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
- 9 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- 10 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
He was a professional musician and has a son called Jesse.