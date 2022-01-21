News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Arrest warrant issued for man charged with historic sex offences

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:40 PM January 21, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to appear at court after being charged with a raft of serious sexual offences.

Nicholas Glew, 61, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court having been charged with the rape of and indecent assault of a girl under 16 at Gimingham between 1975 and 1978.

Glew, of Vicarage Street, North Walsham, has also been charged with four counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14, between 1973 and 1978 and three counts of indecent assault on another girl between 1972 and 1978.

But the court heard Glew failed to appear at court for the hearing on Friday (January 21).

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

