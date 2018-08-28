Norfolk man charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man has been charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs in a Norfolk town.

Officers stopped the man, from Great Yarmouth in Rodney Road at around 10.10am on Monday, November 5.

Police seized a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine, from Elliott Dye, 34 of Paget Road in Great Yarmouth.

He has since been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday November 6 where he was taken into custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.