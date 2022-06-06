News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
75-year-old man charged for renting out properties as brothels

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:06 PM June 6, 2022
Main Road in Little Fransham, Norfolk

Police searched a property in Little Fransham - Credit: Google

A man has been charged with letting out properties in Norfolk which were being used as brothels.

An arrest was made after police carried out a search warrant in Little Fransham on December 20, 2021.

William Anthony Royal Mallon, 75, of Main Road, was later charged with two counts of letting properties with the knowledge they were being used as brothels.

The two counts span between August 8, 2020, and December 20, 2021.

Mallon has been bailed and is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on July 14, 2022.

Author Picture Icon
