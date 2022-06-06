75-year-old man charged for renting out properties as brothels

A man has been charged with letting out properties in Norfolk which were being used as brothels.

An arrest was made after police carried out a search warrant in Little Fransham on December 20, 2021.

William Anthony Royal Mallon, 75, of Main Road, was later charged with two counts of letting properties with the knowledge they were being used as brothels.

The two counts span between August 8, 2020, and December 20, 2021.

Mallon has been bailed and is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on July 14, 2022.

