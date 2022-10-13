£500k worth of drugs seized from man driving on A11

Police seized £500k worth of drugs at a car stop on the A11 near Wymondham - Credit: Archant/Google

More than £500,000 worth of drugs has been seized in a vehicle stop.

Police stopped a car on the A11 near Wymondham in the early hours of Tuesday (October 11).

When they searched the car, approximately 21kg of ketamine was uncovered.

Officers arrested a man in his 50s. He was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

Further enquiries led to the search of a property, where more drugs were discovered including ketamine, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Anthony Clinton, 59 and of Cromes Place in Badersfield, has been charged with six offences.

The offences include possession with intent to supply ketamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, cannabis resin and cannabis herbal as well as possession of cannabis.

Clinton appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on October 12 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 9.



