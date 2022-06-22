Man charged in connection with burglary at Dereham home

A Dereham man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dereham.

Police were called to an address in the mid-Norfolk town at around 10.40pm on Sunday, June 19, following reports that a man had forced entry into a property.

The suspect got inside by smashing a window, before assaulting one of the people inside.

Sam Brown, of Jubilee Avenue, Dereham, was subsequently charged on Monday, June 20 with a number of offences.

They include aggravated burglary, common assault, criminal damage and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, July 19.