Man caught driving new car without registration plates could face jail

Brandon Day was spotted by police on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new car with no registration plate on the front. Picture Google. Archant

A man who tried to flee after police caught him driving a new car without registration plates could face jail.

Brandon Day was spotted by police on October 12 driving on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new blue Mercedes with no registration plate on the front.

When officers tried to stop the car Day sped away before being brought to a halt, but was "obstructive" and smelled of cannabis, Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Day, 20, admitted driving without a licence, insurance or MOT, as well as possession of cannabis and obstructing a police officer.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, told the court Day had been seen by officers on mobile patrol at around 9pm.

"There was no registration plate on the front of the vehicle which caused the officers to attempt to stop the vehicle," she said.

"The driver of the vehicle has accelerated very quickly as if to avoid police and was followed by the officers before it stopped.

"Officers stated he was obstructive and uncooperative and the defendant was requested to come and sit in the police vehicle, but he tried to make off from officers.

"They said he smelled of cannabis and was continually resisting police."

Officers found a small amount of cannabis when they searched Day, and spoke to the previous owner of the car.

Ms Khan said: "He confirmed the vehicle had been bought on October 12 and said he had advised [Day] he would need to get his own insurance as his had been cancelled, but he drove away from the property in the vehicle."

Day, of Witard Road, had been on a four-month suspended sentence order handed down by Norwich Crown Court for harassment and criminal damage at the time of the offences, the court heard.

He also admitted breaching the suspended sentence order.

Ian Fisher, for Day, said three of the five offences are non-imprisonable and he had been "doing very well" on the suspended sentence order.

Magistrates sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for sentence on a date to be fixed.