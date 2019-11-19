Search

Advanced search

Man caught driving new car without registration plates could face jail

PUBLISHED: 11:32 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 19 November 2019

Brandon Day was spotted by police on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new car with no registration plate on the front. Picture Google.

Brandon Day was spotted by police on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new car with no registration plate on the front. Picture Google.

Archant

A man who tried to flee after police caught him driving a new car without registration plates could face jail.

Brandon Day was spotted by police on October 12 driving on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new blue Mercedes with no registration plate on the front.

When officers tried to stop the car Day sped away before being brought to a halt, but was "obstructive" and smelled of cannabis, Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Day, 20, admitted driving without a licence, insurance or MOT, as well as possession of cannabis and obstructing a police officer.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, told the court Day had been seen by officers on mobile patrol at around 9pm.

"There was no registration plate on the front of the vehicle which caused the officers to attempt to stop the vehicle," she said.

"The driver of the vehicle has accelerated very quickly as if to avoid police and was followed by the officers before it stopped.

"Officers stated he was obstructive and uncooperative and the defendant was requested to come and sit in the police vehicle, but he tried to make off from officers.

"They said he smelled of cannabis and was continually resisting police."

Officers found a small amount of cannabis when they searched Day, and spoke to the previous owner of the car.

Ms Khan said: "He confirmed the vehicle had been bought on October 12 and said he had advised [Day] he would need to get his own insurance as his had been cancelled, but he drove away from the property in the vehicle."

Day, of Witard Road, had been on a four-month suspended sentence order handed down by Norwich Crown Court for harassment and criminal damage at the time of the offences, the court heard.

He also admitted breaching the suspended sentence order.

Ian Fisher, for Day, said three of the five offences are non-imprisonable and he had been "doing very well" on the suspended sentence order.

Magistrates sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for sentence on a date to be fixed.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Parking trial postponed again amid fears it could deter Christmas shoppers

A trial to introduce time limits at Queen's Square carpark in Attleborough will be postponed until the new year. Photo: Archant

Broken down vehicles causing rush hour delays on A47

The A47 near Hethersett Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Man caught driving new car without registration plates could face jail

Brandon Day was spotted by police on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new car with no registration plate on the front. Picture Google.

Giant Christmas trees stolen from garden centre

The two 3m illuminated Christmas trees which were stolen from Downham Home and Garden Store. Photo: Downham Home and Garden Store

Man threw rocks through car windows in row with neighbour after flat was egged

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists