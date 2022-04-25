Connor Thompson was found with wraps of drugs found inside a Kinder egg - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A suspicious looking man stopped by police in the street was found to have a kinder egg filled with wraps of class A drugs, a court has heard.

Connor Thompson, 23, was spotted acting suspiciously by plain-clothes police officers in Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard officers were "suspicious" of Thompson who was looking at his mobile phone when he was approached by police.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Thompson, who dropped his phone, was searched by police and found to have a Kinder Surprise chocolate egg in his trouser pocket.

Mr Youell said the Kinder egg was found to contain 14 wraps of cocaine inside ready for "street dealing".

The drugs were found to have a street value of £600.

Thompson was also found to have £118 in cash on him.

Thompson, of Leman Road, Gorleston, appeared for sentence on Monday (April 25) after having previously admitted possession of a controlled drug of class A with intent on February 22 this year.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Thompson was "still very young" and had no previous convictions recorded against him.

He said the defendant had mental health problems and also suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

But Mr Oliver said the defendant, who probation service said has a level of immaturity, has admitted his wrongdoing and has taken full responsibility for his actions.

Recorder John Freeman sentenced Thompson to two years imprisonment suspended for two years.

He said Thompson had been dealing drugs to "fund your own habit" and took into account the defendant's plea and lack of previous convictions.

Thompson was also made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

It means he must return to court monthly to explain how he is doing with the programme and explain any lapses

Recorder Freeman also ordered Thompson to do 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).