Drink-driving RAF electrician caught driving on wrong side of road

An RAF electrician was caught driving on the wrong side of the road by police while over the drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

Ross Macpherson, 23, was spotted by police driving a Nissan Juke car “on the wrong side of the road” along Harts Farm Road in Wymondham.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard Macpherson had been on the wrong side of the road for about 70 metres before getting back onto the correct side.

Hannah Butler, prosecuting, said the car was stopped at about 3.55am on October 22 this year.

She said that when the defendant was questioned he “had no idea he was on the wrong side of the road” and also appeared to be "quite confused” about the situation.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and was found to have 69mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Macpherson, of Woodlands Drive, Thetford, appeared at court on Tuesday (November 23) when he admitted driving a vehicle above the alcohol limit.

James Landells, mitigating, said Macpherson, an RAF electrician, had no previous convictions.

He said he had received text messages from a friend suggesting he was going to harm himself.

Macpherson went to see the friend, who was drunk, and had a drink himself.

Mr Landells said his client thought he had left enough time before getting back in the car and driving but had not.

He said Macpherson has lost his good character as a result of the conviction he now has for the drink-driving offence.

He added: “I think it’s fair to say he has learnt his lesson."

The court heard the RAF would be taking into account the court's finding before deciding what action to take themselves.

Macpherson was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He was also fined £346, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.