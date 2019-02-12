Search

Norfolk man attempted to headbutt police officer while being arrested

PUBLISHED: 11:36 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 13 February 2019

A man has appeared in court after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker. Picture: Archant

A man has appeared in court after he attempted to headbutt a police officer.

Jamie Knowles, 32, tried to headbutt the officer after being arrested in relation to another matter which is not now being pursued.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said Knowles became “aggressive” and attempted to headbutt the police officer who moved out of the way.

When interviewed Knowles could not remember anything but was apologetic.

Knowles, of Grice Close, Sheringham, appeared in court on Tuesday (February 12) where he pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker on January 13 this year.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said there was “no physical contact” made with the headbutt.

He said Knowles was very drunk at the time, apologises and was “very remorseful”.

Knowles was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

