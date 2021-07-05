News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man assaulted paramedics who came his aid after suspected overdose

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:57 PM July 5, 2021   
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Connor Griggs appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after assaulting paramedics and damaging equipment at the NNUH. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted assaulting paramedics after an ambulance came to his aid following reports he had taken an overdose, a court has heard.

Paramedics were called after Connor Griggs, 24, had taken a suspected overdose in January this year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard as Griggs, formerly of Skelton Road, Norwich, was being treated by a paramedic he “swung a punch towards his head”.

Mohammed Asif Akram, prosecuting, said the paramedic managed to “move his head back” to avoid being hit in the head, but was struck in the neck, resulting in considerable pain.

Griggs was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he was supervised by a security officer as he was being treated by an A&E paramedic.

After being taken for observation he became aggressive and was told to calm down but hit the bed drip pole several times, snapping the pole.

The broken pole hit the A&E paramedic causing a cut and some pain.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
  2. 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
  1. 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
  2. 5 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
  3. 6 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
  4. 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  6. 9 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  7. 10 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape

Griggs, who gave his address as Cannell Court, Costessey, appeared at court on Monday (July 5) when he admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on January 23 this year.

He also admitted criminal damage after striking the hospital bed drip pole.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said the defendant does not remember “much about it”.

He said he had lashed out and struck her first paramedic but had struck the pole which hit the second paramedic.

He said that was “reckless” rather than intentional but added he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mary Wyndham, chairman of the bench of magistrates, said “these people (paramedics) were trying to do their job to help people in distress”.

But she accepted it was “reckless rather than intentional”.

Griggs was given a 12 month community order, including a 16 week curfew meaning he must remain at home between 7pm and 6am.

He was also ordered to pay the paramedics £50 each in compensation and £176.94 for damage to the bed drip pole.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vessel run aground.

Video

Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon