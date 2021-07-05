Published: 2:57 PM July 5, 2021

Connor Griggs appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after assaulting paramedics and damaging equipment at the NNUH. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted assaulting paramedics after an ambulance came to his aid following reports he had taken an overdose, a court has heard.

Paramedics were called after Connor Griggs, 24, had taken a suspected overdose in January this year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard as Griggs, formerly of Skelton Road, Norwich, was being treated by a paramedic he “swung a punch towards his head”.

Mohammed Asif Akram, prosecuting, said the paramedic managed to “move his head back” to avoid being hit in the head, but was struck in the neck, resulting in considerable pain.

Griggs was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he was supervised by a security officer as he was being treated by an A&E paramedic.

After being taken for observation he became aggressive and was told to calm down but hit the bed drip pole several times, snapping the pole.

The broken pole hit the A&E paramedic causing a cut and some pain.

Griggs, who gave his address as Cannell Court, Costessey, appeared at court on Monday (July 5) when he admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on January 23 this year.

He also admitted criminal damage after striking the hospital bed drip pole.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said the defendant does not remember “much about it”.

He said he had lashed out and struck her first paramedic but had struck the pole which hit the second paramedic.

He said that was “reckless” rather than intentional but added he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mary Wyndham, chairman of the bench of magistrates, said “these people (paramedics) were trying to do their job to help people in distress”.

But she accepted it was “reckless rather than intentional”.

Griggs was given a 12 month community order, including a 16 week curfew meaning he must remain at home between 7pm and 6am.

He was also ordered to pay the paramedics £50 each in compensation and £176.94 for damage to the bed drip pole.