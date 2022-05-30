Man denies sending explicit messages to 14-year-old

A Norfolk man is set to stand trial for sexual offences involving a 14-year-old girl.

Ashton Drake, 25, faces five charges including sending explicit messages to the girl in North Walsham.

He is also charged with sending images to a child aged under-16 for his own sexual gratification and facilitating a child sex offence.

The offences are said to have occurred between Christmas Eve, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

A hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (May 30) heard Drake, currently of no fixed address but who previously lived at Quaves Lane in Bungay, had pleaded not guilty to all five of the charges against him.

Judge Anthony Bate set a date for his trial to take place from October 5 this year with it expected to last three days.

Conditional bail was extended for Drake, who did not attend the latest hearing.