Wanted Norfolk man arrested in Cambridgeshire

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:42 AM February 28, 2022
A man wanted for a string of offences who frequented Norwich, Lowestoft, and Cambridge has been arrested. - Credit: Archant

A wanted 35-year-old has been arrested after police launched an appeal for his arrest.

Danny Scott Grey, of no fixed address, was wanted in connection with a string offences including burglary, fraud and theft.

Grey, who often frequents the Norwich, Lowestoft and Cambridge areas, was arrested in Cambridgeshire at 11.16am on Sunday, February 27.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in sharing the appeal for Grey's arrest.

