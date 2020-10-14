Court told man sold £70,000 Audi in Spain after being threatened with a gun
PUBLISHED: 15:33 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 14 October 2020
A man accused of the theft of an Audi car purchased it on finance but sold it in Spain after being threatened with a gun, a court has heard.
Luke Tuck, 33, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with theft of a motor vehicle, namely a black Audi Q7, in August 2018.
The court heard Tuck, formerly of Great Moulton but now of Highfields, Tharston, purchased the vehicle, for about £70,000, on finance from Norwich Audi, paying a £30,000 deposit and then three monthly direct debits before he cancelled them.
Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said Tuck then sold the vehicle in Spain for €16,000.
Tuck admitted theft, which is said to be to the value of £46,402.46, on Wednesday, October 14.
Simon Nicholls, representing Tuck, said he sold the car after being threatened with a gun in Spain.
The case was adjourned until November 11 for a full pre-sentence report.
