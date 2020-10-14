Search

Court told man sold £70,000 Audi in Spain after being threatened with a gun

PUBLISHED: 15:33 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 14 October 2020

File picture of an Audi Q7 like the one Luke Tuck has admitted stealing after he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Nick Williams/Archant.

A man accused of the theft of an Audi car purchased it on finance but sold it in Spain after being threatened with a gun, a court has heard.

Luke Tuck, 33, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with theft of a motor vehicle, namely a black Audi Q7, in August 2018.

The court heard Tuck, formerly of Great Moulton but now of Highfields, Tharston, purchased the vehicle, for about £70,000, on finance from Norwich Audi, paying a £30,000 deposit and then three monthly direct debits before he cancelled them.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said Tuck then sold the vehicle in Spain for €16,000.

Tuck admitted theft, which is said to be to the value of £46,402.46, on Wednesday, October 14.

Simon Nicholls, representing Tuck, said he sold the car after being threatened with a gun in Spain.

The case was adjourned until November 11 for a full pre-sentence report.

