File picture of a laptop. Shane Reeve has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting indecent images offences. - Credit: PA

A man who distributed indecent images of children to others online has escaped being sent to prison.

Shane Reeve, 28, had been involved in chats with other like-minded people on illicit internet chat sites and had to share images in order to continue to be able to access the site, which had 30 participants.

Norwich Crown Court heard Reeve uploaded two category B images to the site in February 2018 and March 2018 allowing him to continue taking part in chats on the site over the next 14 months.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said police seized various devices after they attended his address in Wymondham in June 2019.

They were to find almost 300 indecent images of children, including 58 Category A images - the most serious.

Mr Morgans said pictures sent by Reeve involved indecent images of children aged between eight and 10.

Reeve, of Burroughs Way, Wymondham, who works at a service station in the town, appeared at court on Tuesday (November 2) to be sentenced having previously admitted three counts of making an indecent image of a child, possessing prohibited images of children and distributing an indecent image of a child.

Damien Moore, mitigating, said Reeve had been of "impeccable character" and had initially been wanting to view adult pornography.

But "sadly, as is often the case" that interest developed into illegal material which was the subject of this case.

He said at the time Reeve was a "bit of a recluse" but has since been open about his offending to his employer and his girlfriend.

Mr Moore added he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" about the offences which he admitted "very early on".

Judge Anthony Bate imposed an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months on Reeve about whom he said there was a "good prospect of rehabilitation".

Reeve was also ordered to undertake up to 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), 240 hours unpaid work and also made the subject of a six-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and ordered to sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years.



