News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk man sent indecent images to stay part of illicit chat group

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:50 PM November 2, 2021
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY APRIL 26 File photo dated 06/08/13 of a person using a laptop. Facebook and

File picture of a laptop. Shane Reeve has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting indecent images offences. - Credit: PA

A man who distributed indecent images of children to others online has escaped being sent to prison.

Shane Reeve, 28, had been involved in chats with other like-minded people on illicit internet chat sites and had to share images in order to continue to be able to access the site, which had 30 participants.

Norwich Crown Court heard Reeve uploaded two category B images to the site in February 2018 and March 2018 allowing him to continue taking part in chats on the site over the next 14 months.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said police seized various devices after they attended his address in Wymondham in June 2019.

They were to find almost 300 indecent images of children, including 58 Category A images - the most serious.

Mr Morgans said pictures sent by Reeve involved indecent images of children aged between eight and 10.

Reeve, of Burroughs Way, Wymondham, who works at a service station in the town, appeared at court on Tuesday (November 2) to be sentenced having previously admitted three counts of making an indecent image of a child, possessing prohibited images of children and distributing an indecent image of a child.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village
  3. 3 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
  1. 4 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
  2. 5 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
  3. 6 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  4. 7 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
  5. 8 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
  6. 9 Holiday lodges bid for hotel that could become 'uninhabitable' due to coastal erosion
  7. 10 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast

Damien Moore, mitigating, said Reeve had been of "impeccable character" and had initially been wanting to view adult pornography.

But "sadly, as is often the case" that interest developed into illegal material which was the subject of this case.

He said at the time Reeve was a "bit of a recluse" but has since been open about his offending to his employer and his girlfriend.

Mr Moore added he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" about the offences which he admitted "very early on".

Judge Anthony Bate imposed an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months on Reeve about whom he said there was a "good prospect of rehabilitation".

Reeve was also ordered to undertake up to 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), 240 hours unpaid work and also made the subject of a six-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and ordered to sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

South Norfolk District Council

How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The man needed medical treatment for two broken ribs and his phone and stick were damaged in the attack.

Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon