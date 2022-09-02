Man admits breaching sex order and possessing images of children

A man convicted of indecent images offences has admitted failing to obey a sexual harm prevention order restricting his online activities.

Robert Archer, 42, from Bircham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on September 2 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching the order by deleting his browsing history and using a remote storage device.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones said police carry out an unannounced check on September 23 last year also discovered two indecent images of children and an extreme pornographic image on his phone and iPad.

She added: “There also found multiple images of unidentified children that were not indecent but, as he has no children, whose these children in the pictures are isn’t clear.”

Archer also pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and possessing extreme porn.

Magistrates referred the case to Norwich Crown Court saying they had insufficient sentencing powers.

The original sexual harm prevention order dated back to a conviction in 2020 when Archer was living in Woodton, near Bungay.

