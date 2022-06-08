News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man assaulted firefighter after town shop blaze

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:31 PM June 8, 2022
The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday night after a fire broke out in the Cex shop.

Paul Frost is to be sentenced after admitting assaulting a firefighter and a police officer after a blaze at a shop in Great Yarmouth - Credit: NSRAPT

A man will be sentenced next month for assaults on emergency workers, including a firefighter and police officer, following a shop fire in Great Yarmouth.

Paul Frost, 61, attacked a firefighter in King Street, Yarmouth, who was helping to tackle a blaze at the Cex video game and technology shop in the town on June 3 last year.

Frost, of Deneside, Great Yarmouth, had previously admitted the assaults on emergency workers, as well as two other assaults - on a custody detention officer and a custody sergeant in Yarmouth.

The sentencing was due to be heard at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 8) but Frost will now be dealt with on July 1.

Firefighters battled for hours to quell the blaze at the store, which was extensively damaged.

