Birthday celebrations for a West Norfolk man turned sour when he was arrested for drink-driving, a court has heard.

Wayne Brooks was pulled over by police on the A149 at Heacham while on the way to a caravan he had rented for the weekend.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court heard it happened on November 19 last year, two days before his 32nd birthday.

Prosecutor Jacqui Dankyi said: "Attention was drawn to him because [police] stated he was driving aggressively.

“He was dangerously close to the vehicle in front of him and was seemingly trying to overtake.

"He crossed the white line on several occasions before resuming his position.”

Brooks failed a roadside test and was arrested. In custody he blew 56mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Common Road, Wiggenhall St Mary, admitted to drink-driving.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said he had no previous convictions.

Mr Sorrell urged the bench to consider the case purely as a drink-drive offence since no other charge had been laid.

The court was told that Brooks would lose his job with a scaffolding firm in Watton as a result of the mandatory ban.

He was disqualified from driving for one year, which can be cut by 12 weeks with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.