Norfolk man led police on high speed chase after failing roadside breath-test

Luke Byrne has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting dangerous driving in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

A man led police on a pursuit of speeds up to 90mph through the streets of King's Lynn after "panicking" when he failed a roadside breath test, a court has heard.

Luke Byrne, 29, had been watching the boxing round a friend's house when, in the early hours of the morning, police came across the defendant driving a Ford Transit van in King's Lynn.

Norwich Crown Court heard that police thought the van appeared to be taking a route to avoid their presence and officers pulled over the van.

Daniel Setter, prosecuting, said officers conducted a roadside breath test which found Byrne had 36mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Byrne was asked to turn off the engine and get out of the vehicle by officers prior to being arrested before a second, evidential test could be carried out at the police station.

Byrne said "he didn't want to" before driving away from police who followed him, beginning a chase which happened at about 3am on March 28 this year.

The court heard Byrne drove at "over 90mph" along streets where the speed limit was just 30mph.

Mr Setter said on roads where the limit was 40mph or 50mph Byrne slowed down to around 75mph.

But the defendant went through a red light during the chase, which took place near King's Lynn Golf Club but was later discontinued by police as it was too dangerous to continue.

The court heard that when interviewed by police Byrne made "full and frank admissions".

Byrne, of Spenser Road, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 9) having previously admitted dangerous driving.

Sentencing Byrne to a 12-month community order made up of 180 hours unpaid work Judge Alice Robinson described it as a "disgraceful incident" of "very dangerous driving".

Philip Farr, mitigating, said Byrne made a "stupid, rash and self-evidently dangerous" decision after panicking at the scene.

He said Byrne does not normally ever drink but had been watching the boxing with a friend and had drunk two beers which was "just enough to put him over the limit".

Byrne was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.