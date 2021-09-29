Child left with brain injury after being shaken as baby, court hears
- Credit: Judd
A child suffered a significant brain injury after being shaken as a baby, a court has heard.
The youngster was just a few months old when he was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a “significant brain injury”.
Norwich Crown Court heard it followed an incident when Arran James, 36, had taken responsibility for shaking the child, causing his injury.
Paul Cavin QC, prosecuting, said the child suffered “serious physical harm” as a result of the incident, which happened in June 2015.
He said the injuries suffered by the child have had a “substantial long-term effect”.
Mr Cavin QC said the child “walks on his tip-toes” and has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
James, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, appeared at court on Wednesday (September 29) for sentence having admitted a charge of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a baby.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
- 2 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 3 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
- 4 Fuel shortages are on those who panicked - don't just blame the media
- 5 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 6 Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year
- 7 How staggering Broads planning saga led to fall-outs and a police probe
- 8 Road cordoned off following incident in west Norfolk
- 9 NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk
- 10 Speed camera rollout to tackle 'Tokyo Drift' boy racers
Judge Andrew Shaw described it as a “sad and tragic” case.
Judge Shaw said the offence was so serious that a custodial sentence had to be imposed.
But taking into account the defendant’s pleas and genuine remorse, he said it could be suspended and imposed a two-year sentence suspended for two years.
Michael Clare, for James, said the defendant pleaded guilty on the basis he caused the physical harm.
Mr Clare said James was a “sensible, mature and quite honourable man who was remorseful”.