Child left with brain injury after being shaken as baby, court hears

Published: 3:53 PM September 29, 2021

Arran James, 36, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after having admitted causing serious harm to a child.

A child suffered a significant brain injury after being shaken as a baby, a court has heard.

The youngster was just a few months old when he was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a “significant brain injury”.

Norwich Crown Court heard it followed an incident when Arran James, 36, had taken responsibility for shaking the child, causing his injury.

Paul Cavin QC, prosecuting, said the child suffered “serious physical harm” as a result of the incident, which happened in June 2015.

He said the injuries suffered by the child have had a “substantial long-term effect”.

Mr Cavin QC said the child “walks on his tip-toes” and has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

James, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, appeared at court on Wednesday (September 29) for sentence having admitted a charge of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a baby.

Judge Andrew Shaw described it as a “sad and tragic” case.

Judge Shaw said the offence was so serious that a custodial sentence had to be imposed.

But taking into account the defendant’s pleas and genuine remorse, he said it could be suspended and imposed a two-year sentence suspended for two years.

Michael Clare, for James, said the defendant pleaded guilty on the basis he caused the physical harm.

Mr Clare said James was a “sensible, mature and quite honourable man who was remorseful”.