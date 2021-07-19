News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man admits causing death of woman by careless driving after A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:01 PM July 19, 2021   
Richard Hindry leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Richard Hindry leaving Norwich Magistrates Court during an earlier hearing in June 2021. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has admitted causing the death of a woman by careless driving.

Maureen Powley, 83, was a front seat passenger in a car which was struck by a VW Bora vehicle at Dereham Road, close to the junction with the A47 near Wendling.

Following the crash, which happened at about 2pm on July 8 last year, the victim was taken to hospital.

But despite treatment for her injuries she later died following a cardiac arrest she suffered in hospital.

Richard Hindry, the driver of the Bora, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (July 19) charged with causing death by careless driving.

Hindry, of West End, Bradenham, near Dereham, pleaded guilty to the charge in court despite previously having indicated a not guilty plea when he appeared before city magistrates last month.

The case was adjourned for sentence on September 10 by Judge Katharine Moore.

Judge Moore said it was a "serious matter" and warned Hindry that "all options are open" to the court.

Hindry also faces charges of driving without due care and attention and two offences of driving a vehicle with insufficient tread on the tyres.

