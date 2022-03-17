News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:47 PM March 17, 2022
Richard Dade

Richard Dade who has pleaded guilty to assaulting and harassing his former partner. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted beating his former partner and carrying out a campaign of harassment against her.

Richard Dade, 52, of Jerningham Road, in Costessey, was charged with assault following a dispute on June 26 last year.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, he changed his plea to guilty having previously denied beating the woman, who he had been in a relationship with for nine months before the assault.

In a statement, part of which was read out in court, the victim said: “I made a call to the police following an incident during which Richard slapped me around the face, pushed me several times in the chest causing bruising. I also had bruising to my right eye.”

At an earlier hearing Dade had maintained that his actions were in self defence. 

He has also pleaded guilty to harassing the woman by sending a large number of emails, texts and Facebook messages and damaging her phone.

Dade, who previously lived in Attleborough, was told he will be sentenced on April 8 and was ordered not to contact the women or enter an area in Easton.

Norfolk

