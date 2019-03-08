Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man wanted by police admits a charge of attempted rape

PUBLISHED: 15:58 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 02 August 2019

Ernest Roylance,. Picture: Norfolk Police

Ernest Roylance,. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man who was featured as wanted by Norfolk police has admitted attempted rape when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Ernest Roylance, 54, of no fixed address, admitted the charge of attempted rape when he appeared over a video link from Norwich Prison.

Jamie Sawyer appeared for the prosecution and Isobel Ascherson appeared for Roylance at the short hearing.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until September 9 and ordered pre-sentence reports to assess what risk he posed.

Roylance was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing.

Roylance was circulated as wanted by Norfolk police in January, this year.

Police said that Roylance, who also goes by the name of Ernie, who has bird tattoos on his neck and hands and wears a nose ring, was wanted on recall to prison and asked the public for help in finding him.

Police said he had been in breach of the terms of his licence

Most Read

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s frightening’ - Repeated late night door-knocking mystifies villagers

An aerial view of Poringland where the late night doorknocking is happening. Picture: Google

Parish council chairman slams ‘over-ambitious’ plan for 450 new homes

The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists