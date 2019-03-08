Man wanted by police admits a charge of attempted rape

Ernest Roylance,. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man who was featured as wanted by Norfolk police has admitted attempted rape when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ernest Roylance, 54, of no fixed address, admitted the charge of attempted rape when he appeared over a video link from Norwich Prison.

Jamie Sawyer appeared for the prosecution and Isobel Ascherson appeared for Roylance at the short hearing.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until September 9 and ordered pre-sentence reports to assess what risk he posed.

Roylance was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing.

Roylance was circulated as wanted by Norfolk police in January, this year.

Police said that Roylance, who also goes by the name of Ernie, who has bird tattoos on his neck and hands and wears a nose ring, was wanted on recall to prison and asked the public for help in finding him.

Police said he had been in breach of the terms of his licence